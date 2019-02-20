Circuit Court 02-20-19
Denver R. Harrod vs. Rawans Trucking LLC and James H. Lee Jr. – complaint and jury demand-personal injury.
Sarah Ruth Griffieth vs. Jonathan Wesley Griffieth – verified petition for dissolution of marriage.
Fannie Louise Muncy vs. Jimmy Harold Muncy – verified petition for dissolution of marriage.
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Shirley L. Poore – case transferred from Garrard County.
Jessica Nicol Williams vs. Christopher Wayne Williams – verified petition for dissolution of marriage.
Ericia Watson vs. Kayla Richmond (formerly King) – verified petition for custody.
Danny Richmond vs. Kayla Richmond (formerly King) – verified petition for custody.
Priscilla Ashley Sharp vs. Jessica Brooke Phillips – verified petition for award of permanent child custody, visitation and support.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Mary Jones and Aaron Jones – complaint-contract.
Clyde Burchette and James D. Howard vs. Redbush LLC and Joonbug Exploration Fund LLC – complaint.
Discover Bank vs. Crystal G. Lester – complaint-contract.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. vs. Diana Louise Logworth – complaint-contract.