Cima challenging Head for Second-District Magistrate seat

There are now officially two more contested races in Whitley County for 2018 with many more expected to follow.

Since Nov. 14, seven additional candidates have filed to run with Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz’s Office.

Among those are incumbent Second-District Magistrate Lon “Chuck” Head, and challenger Edmondo O. “Mondo” Cima.

So far there are three other contested races on the ballot.

In the 34th Judicial District Commonwealth’s Attorney race, which includes both Whitley and McCreary counties, Ronald Bowling has filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office seeking the position and has been joined by Graham Trimble, who filed Friday. The two are seeking to replace Trimble’s father, longtime Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Trimble, who plans to go into semi-retirement after he leaves office next year.

All the other election filings since Nov. 14 have been by incumbent candidates, and include: Whitley County PVA Ronnie Moses, First-District Magistrate Scotty Harrison, First-District Constable Lonnie Foley and Williamsburg City Councilmembers Laurel Jeffries West and Mary Ann Stanfill.

Currently the May Republican Primary ballot includes the following candidates in the following races.

Whitley Circuit Court Clerk – incumbent Gary Barton.

Whitley County Attorney – incumbent Bob Hammons.

Whitley County Clerk – incumbent Kay Schwartz.

Whitley County Sheriff – incumbent Colan Harrell.

Whitley County Jailer – incumbent Brian Lawson and Curtis Surgener.

Commonwealth’s Attorney – Ronnie Bowling and Graham Trimble.

Whitley County Judge-Executive – incumbent Pat White Jr.

First-District Magistrate – incumbent Scotty Harrison.

Second-District Magistrate – incumbent Lon “Chuck” Head and Edmondo O. “Mondo” Cima.

Third-District Magistrate – incumbent Michael Jarboe.

Fourth-District Magistrate – incumbent Robert “Robbie” Brown.

First-District Constable – incumbent Lonnie Foley.

Second-District Constable – incumbent Ron “Bubba” Bowling.

Third-District Constable – incumbent Dorman Patrick Jr.

Fourth-District Constable – incumbent Andy Moses.

The November General Election currently shapes up as follows with these non-partisan races.

Williamsburg Mayor – incumbent Roddy Harrison and Dr. Bernard Moses.

Williamsburg City Council – incumbents Laurel Jeffries West and Mary Ann Stanfill.

Third-District Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court (includes 27 counties) – Dan Ballou.

There is no primary election in these partisan races unless three or more candidates file for mayor or for the Kentucky Supreme Court seat, or 13 people or more candidates file for city council.

So far, there have been no candidate filings for 82nd District Representative, Whitley County Surveyor, Whitley County Coroner, Corbin City Commission, Corbin Mayor, or either district judge position.

The filing deadline for all these positions is Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.