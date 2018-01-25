CHS basketball players suspended three games













Two Corbin High School basketball players have been suspended for three games after a video in which one utters what some have called a racial slur was posted to the Internet and went viral.

A video clip posted on social media Friday night shows Andrew Taylor saying, “Sometimes you just gotta put the monkey back in its cage,” following the Corbin Redhounds’ 81-67 victory over the rival Knox Central Panthers.

Fellow Redhound Cameron Maguet reportedly used his phone to shoot the video and then posted it on social media.

Taylor posted an apology on his Facebook page

“First of all I want to sincerely apologize to each and every person that took offense to the video that surfaced last night. Recently, a video has been circulating of me in a false light and has been taken grossly out of context. With the timing of the video and the context in which my words might have been taken, I can understand why one might see the video as controversial considering the world we live in today. For that reason, I am sincerely sorry from the bottom of my heart. I apologize, especially to the Knox Central players and parents who might have taken offense as well as to their fan base. Our rivalry with Knox Central brings out the strongest emotions from players, fans, and parents. However, my intentions never have been and never will be to speak disrespectfully of another race nor is disrespect or judgment in my heart. Again, I am truly, truly sorry and did not mean for my statement to be taken that direction.

Andrew Taylor #21″

In light of the video, Corbin Independent Schools officials released a statement stating that they were aware of the situation and that after review, it was determined to be an internal basketball issue to be dealt with by the Corbin High School basketball staff.

“The administration has every confidence that this will be handled in an appropriate manner,” officials noted in the statement.

Neither Taylor nor Maguet, played in the Redhounds game Saturday against Lincoln County in the Jaguar Classic at East Jessamine.

Corbin Basketball Coach Tony Petrowski declined to comment further beyond the following statement.

“Currently two student athletes involved in our boys basketball program are serving a suspension due to a violation of team rules,” Petrowski wrote.

Corbin faced off against South Laurel Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, officials broadcasting the game on WCTT announced that neither Taylor nor Maguet would play for what they described as a violation of team rules.

The Redhounds return home Friday for a game against Harlan County.

Taylor is among the leading scores for the Redhounds, scoring 21 points in last Friday’s win.

Taylor’s family declined to comment on the matter on the advice of their attorney, Jane Butcher.

Butcher declined to comment Tuesday.

Several comments on social media and other media concerning Friday night’s game claimed that racial slurs were hurled at several Knox Central players during the game.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association officials said while there is nothing in the rulebook of the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations, which is used by KHSAA referees, regarding players or coaches using specific words or gestures, under the category of “unsporting fouls,” referees may penalize a player or coach at their discretion for use of profane or inappropriate language, including ejections from the game.

In addition, officials may file incident reports with the KHSAA office.

While one phone call concerning the game was made to the KHSAA office, no incident report was filed.

The teams have split their two matchups this season.

Knox Central defeated Corbin in the finals of the Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament on Dec. 30 at Corbin High School by a score of 73-61.

The teams would only play again if they both advance to the 13th Region Tournament in March.

While Clay County is hosting the tournament, the school reached an agreement with The Corbin Arena to hold it at facility.