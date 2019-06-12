CHS alum’s killer granted shock probation











The man who killed a Corbin High School alum at Western Kentucky University in 2017 has been released from prison after serving 125 days of a four-year prison sentence

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Peter Gall, 22, was granted shock probation during a hearing in Warren County Circuit Court.

Gall pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in connection with the death of Kenneth “Alex” Davis, 21, on Sept. 3, 2017.

Under Kentucky law, reckless homicide is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

Shock probation is a type of early release that may be granted to individuals convicted of certain low-level felonies, who have no previous criminal history.

Gall and Davis, who was also enrolled at WKU, were reportedly engaged in horseplay when Gall got hold of a shotgun. The gun discharged, striking Davis at point-blank range.

Gall was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter, but pleaded guilty in February in return for the recommended four-year prison sentence.

Gall has been placed on supervised probation for five years.

Davis graduated from Corbin in 2014. He played on the golf team.

“Heartbroken,” Corbin Board of Education Chair Kim Croley wrote on Facebook upon learning of the incident.

Brad Harris, who coached the Corbin High School Golf Team when Davis played, said a variety of words have been used to describe Davis, most of them remembering him as a very happy person who loved life.

“All of those things are true,” Harris said. “He was a joy for me to coach.”

Harris said Davis played on the golf team from the time he was in middle school and throughout that time, he was always joking around and having a good time.

“I never saw him get upset about anything,” Harris said. “He was very steady both on the golf course and in everything else in life.”

“It is hard to put into words how good a guy he was,” Harris added.