









Chrystell Crank, age 89, of School Road, Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 26, 1930 in Bell County, Kentucky to the late Horace and Bertha (Bowlin) Hunter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Crank; children, Herbert Crank and Lee (Nuni) Kuskowski; brothers, Estes Hunter, Charles Hunter and Leslie Earl Hunter; and sisters, Opal Susie Hunter and Rada Miller.

She is survived by two children, Joyce Enochs of Hazel Park, Michigan and Joann Rose (Ray) of Rockholds; granddaughter she raised, Gloria Crank of Warren, Michigan; grandson she raised, Austin Kuskowski of Williamsburg; 12 grandchildren, Tammy Enochs, Troy Enochs, Anthony Enochs, Richard Rose, Roy Fate Rose, Thelma Rose, Pete Hoskins, Jeneva Crank, Louis Sosa, Rick Sosa, Amanda Kuskowski and Stephanie Andrzejewski; host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Doris Helton, Janie Poore, Barbara Bryant and Gloria Curnett of Rockholds; brother, Roy Hunter of Rockholds; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Friday, May 22, at the Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dillard Cupp officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery on Tyes Ferry Road.

Attendance is based on the COVID-19 regulations.

