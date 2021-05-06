









Christopher (Chris) Miller, age 51, of Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, May 3, 2021 at his home. Chris was born on March 21, 1970 in Arcadia, Florida to the late Thomas C. Miller and Velda Sue (Collins) Miller. In addition to his father Thomas Miller, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Renee Hundley.

He is survived by a son, James Michael Hembree of Jellico, Tennessee; his mother, Velda Sue Miller of Williamsburg; two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Prewitt (Paul) and April Denise Bryant of Williamsburg; half brothers, Kenneth Eugene Miller (Marcy) and Michael Dewayne Miller of Kokomo, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 P.M. on Friday, May 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, May 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Tye officiating. Burial will be private.

