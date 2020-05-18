









Christopher “Chris” Burkhart, 44, passed away at his home in Corbin on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Mike King; father, Malcolm Burkhart; and grandparents, Ernest and Eula Burkhart, Goldie Vanzant, and Roy and Dot King.

Chris is survived by his wife, Shawna Burkhart; mother, Kay Vanzant King; dogs, Tito, Tater, and Millie; sisters, Missy Skinner (Gus) and Sonya Burkhart; brother, David Burkhart; nieces and nephews, Courtney Wagner, Lily Grace Smith, Nathan Wagner, Heather Brooks, Brylee Baird, Ellie Clatterbuck, and Kori Atken; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Charlie Wagner, Steven Gaines, and Garry Gains; and by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will all mourn his passing.

A memorial service will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, May 20, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Visitation will be from 6-7pm on Wednesday.

Those attending are asked to maintain social distancing and follow instructions posted at the funeral home to comply with state guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Chris’s memory.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.