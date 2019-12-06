Christmas parade coming to Corbin Saturday; Christmas concert to UC Sunday











As the old song lyric goes, “It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” with several holiday events lined up throughout Corbin and Williamsburg in the upcoming days and weeks.

The Corbin Christmas Parade is set for this Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Parade participants will line-up at Corbin City Hall.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said entries into the parade will be accepted through Thursday, and all businesses, organizations or agencies in the area are welcomed and encouraged to participate.

“I would like more. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy,” Kriebel said.

For more information about the Corbin Christmas Parade log onto the Corbin Tourism Commission’s website at www.corbinkytourism.com, or call (606) 528-8860.

The University of the Cumberlands will hold “Christmas at Cumberlands” from 4 – 6 p.m. Sunday in the O. Wayne Rollins Center. The free concert, which features a variety of artists, is presented by the U.C. Music Department.

On Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Fifth Annual Williamsburg Christmas Bazaar will take place at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

There is a $10 set up fee for the first table rented and a $5 set up fee for each additional table with all proceeds from table rentals going to the Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop program.

From 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 14, the Whitley County Kindergarten Readiness Program will host a How the Grinch Stole Christmas Walk on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn.

“The storybook walk will feature large posters around the Whitley County Courthouse lawn that will tell the classic Dr. Seuss story. Families can walk through and read the story at whatever pace they like. Christmas lights will connect the posters to make the Whoville-theme come to life,” according to a post on the Whitley County Kindergarten Readiness Facebook page.

Each family will receive a free copy of the book “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

At 6 p.m. on Dec. 14, the Williamsburg 2019 Feels like Home “Christmas in a Small Town” parade will take place along Main Street starting at the city school and concluding in front of the old courthouse.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison noted that an added category this year in the parade would be best-decorated golf cart with first, second and third place prizes being given.

After the parade, there will be a number of events at Bill Woods Park, including the annual town Christmas ornament exchange, the announcement of the decorating contest winners, the decorating of the town Christmas tree with memorial ornaments and free apple cider and hot chocolate.

Instead of Christmas caroling, Harrison said there would be someone performing Christmas music toward the front of the parade, and that float will be pulled over to Bill Woods Park where the artist will continue performing Christmas tunes throughout the post parade events.

The Williamsburg Independent School Christmas in a Small Town program will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2p.m., in the school gymnasium. All school bands and choirs will entertain with performances of several Christmas classics. This is the 23nd year for the annual Christmas concert.