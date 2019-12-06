









Mrs. Christine Rogers Hart passed away December 3, 2019, at Baptist Health, Corbin, Kentucky. Born June 1, 1922, she was the daughter of Wess and Edyth Prewitt Rogers and widow of Odis V. Hart of Corbin. They had two children, Dallas W. Hart (Linda) and Donna Hart Smith (Ralph) both of Corbin.

Christine belonged to the American Rosie the Riveter Association. During World War II, she went to Indiana to work in a factory where she made airplane parts for the war effort, while her husband was in the Philippines. She was the oldest and life-long member of West Corbin Baptist Church to which she dearly loved.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: her brothers and sisters-in-law Bill and Sophie Rogers, Henry and Charlynne Rogers, Howard and Russell Rogers; sister, Lela and husband, Willard Poynter; brother-in-law, Vic Hines; grandsons, Brian K. Hart and Shannon L. Hellard.

She is survived by her sister, Lilly Hines of Dearborn Heights, Michigan; granddaughters, JoBeth Hart McKnight of Corbin, April Christine Hellard Steely (Dr. John Steely) of San Diego, California, Kristy Hart McAuliffe of Corbin (Mac) of Corbin; three special great-grandsons, Jake, Jack, and Sam Steely of San Diego, California; and by several great-grandchildren.

Services were conducted Thursday, December 5, at a private ceremony for family officiated by Rev. Albert Jones at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Family requests that any contributions be made to West Corbin Baptist Church, Shriners Hospital for Children, or St Jude Children’s Hospital in honor of Christine R. Hart.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.