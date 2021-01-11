









Christine Morgan Taylor, 70, of Richmond, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Richmond. Her husband, Glenn Ray Taylor, survives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 12, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.