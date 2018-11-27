











Christine Jones Fricke, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY.

Christine was born on August 24, 1938, in Corbin, to the late Clifford and Marie Black Jones.

She worked for the Corbin Independent School System as a teacher’s aide and was a member of the New Hope Ministries Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Amy Camille Hampton Canady.

Christine leaves behind a daughter, Cynthia Reinhardt; brother, C. Wayne Jones (Shirley); sister, Margie Hampton (Ted); nephew, Courtney Jones; niece, Stephanie Tisone (Joe); great niece, Tory Canady; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Christine were held Sunday, November 25, at the Vankirk~Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Addison and Rev. Paula Farmer officiating.

Burial followed at the Black Cemetery in Gray.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Messages can be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.