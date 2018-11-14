Christian group, ‘Casting Crowns’ returning to The Arena on March 16













Christian music group Casting Crowns will be returning to The Arena in Corbin in March for a brand new show.

Arena Director Kristi Balla announced that tickets for the March 16 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Arena Box Office and on ticketmaster.com.

“That is the same day that Casting Crown’s new album comes out,” Balla said.

Balla said while the group has played multiple shows in Corbin, it is a great event for The Arena as it draws fans not only from the area, but from the region.

“The last show, we had church groups coming from and hour or more away,” Balla said.

Ticket prices are $30, $45, and $75. A special discounted price of $25 is available to groups of 10 or more.

Balla said The Arena will be set up to accommodate approximately 3,200 people.

“All of the seats are going to be good,” Balla said.

Balla is advising anyone interested in the show to purchase tickets early as it is, traditionally, one of the more popular events.

“We sold out the last time they were here,” Balla said.

Joining Casting Crowns for the show will be Zach Williams and Austin French.

Balla said she will be announcing more shows for 2019 within the next week.

“We will have some family events, a comedian, and another big country show,” Balla said. “We have a lot of family stuff coming in 2019.”

While the 2019 lineup is being flushed out, multiple events remain on the schedule for 2018.

Gary Allan will be at The Arena Saturday and The Oak Ridge Boys are scheduled to play on Nov. 23.

On Dec. 8, The Arena will host the Christmas Crown Cheer and Dance.

The Union College Basketball Team will host Indiana University East on Dec. 10.

Other events scheduled for 2019 include the WYMT-TV and Pittsburg Marine First Annual Kentucky Fishing Expo on Jan. 18-20.

Live Nation presents Kane Brown with special gues Granger Smith and Danielle Bradbery on Feb. 1.

“We opened up some additional seats, but they went fast. We are back down to single tickets for the show,” Balla said.

The 13th Region Basketball Tournament will return to The Arena Feb. 25 through March 4. Corbin High School will be hosting the event.

More information is available on the arena webpage or at www.ticketmaster.com.