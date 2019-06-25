









China Bruce Taylor, 96, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Corbin, departed this life on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Lexington.

She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Taylor; father, Benjamin Elbert Bruce; mother, Sally Mahan Bruce Paul; and brother, Noble Bruce.

She is survived by daughter, Joyce Hatton of Lexington; son, Dr. Glenn Taylor of Lexington; two brothers, Gorman Bruce of Fairfield, OH, and Edward (Verna Lee) Bruce of Corbin; two half-brothers, Shirell (Barbara) Paul of Covington, KY, and Denver (Alma) Paul of Ocala, FL; four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 23, , in the Hart

Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerome Cox and Pastor Lanny Strunk officiating.

Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery with family, friends, and neighbors serving as pallbearers.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.