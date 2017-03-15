Childress pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash
By Mark White
2017-03-15T15:49:58+00:00
Adam Childress pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder, leaving the scene of an accident, and DUI in connection with the April 13, 2016 killing of Richard Perkins.
A Williamsburg man, who could have faced up to a life sentence during his scheduled trial next week in connection with a DUI vehicular homicide case, has instead entered a guilty plea.
