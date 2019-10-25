Childress, Partin indicted for alleged rape of children











The Whitley County Grand Jury handed down four indictments Monday morning in four separate cases that involved either the rape or abuse of a child or children.

The grand jury indicted James Childress, 37, of Williamsburg, charging him with two counts of first-degree rape each involving a different child, who were both under the age of 12 years old at the time of the incident, according to the indictment.

Both indictments alleged that between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2014, that Childress engaged in sexual intercourse with the two children, according to his indictment.

The grand jury also indicted Anthony Partin, 42, of Williamsburg, charging him with two counts of first-degree rape each involving a different child, who was under the age of 12 years old at the time of the incident.

The first count of the indictment alleged that between Jan. 15, 2016, and Jan. 15, 2017, that Partin engaged in sexual intercourse with a child. The second count of the indictment alleged that between Jan. 12, 2017, and Jan. 12, 2018, that Partin engaged in sexual intercourse with a different child, according to his indictment.

The grand jury also handed down two different abuse indictments Monday.

The grand jury indicted Rosa Cureton, 37, of Williamsburg, charging her with first-degree criminal abuse. On Sept. 10, she allegedly intentionally abused a minor child by causing torture, cruel confinement and/or cruel punishment, according to her indictment.

The grand jury indicted David Bunch, 40, of Williamsburg, charging him with first-degree criminal abuse. On Sept. 29, he allegedly intentionally abused a minor child causing torture, cruel confinement and/or cruel punishment, according to his indictment.