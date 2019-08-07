Child who died in hot car Thursday to be buried today











The 2-year-old girl who died Thursday after she was found in a closed vehicle last Thursday will be laid to rest today.

The funeral for Aubrey Rose will be held at 11 a.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will follow in the Reece-Rose Cemetery near her home on Leona Wyatt Road in Corbin.

Rose died from hyperthermia suffered after she was found in the vehicle outside her home despite the efforts of first responders who treated and transported her, and the emergency room personnel at Baptist Health Corbin Emergency who continued life saving efforts.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to Leona Wyatt Road off of west Ky. 312 to search for Rose, at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Corbin firefighters were among those who were responding.

Battalion Chief Jack Partin said while firefighters were still en route, they were notified that police had located Rose inside a vehicle.

Firefighters arrived soon after, and transported Rose to the Corbin Civic Center where an ambulance was waiting to transport the child to Baptist Health Corbin.

“The road is so tight back there, that it is hard to get an ambulance in and out of there,” Partin said when asked why firefighters met the ambulance adding that firefighters performed CPR in an effort to revive the child.

Rose was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the father of child reported that he had laid down with the child at approximately 7:30 a.m. and at some point the child got out of the house and to the vehicle which was 50 to 70 feet from the home.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley said it was impossible to tell how long the child had been in the vehicle.

Woodbine and Oak Grove firefighters, along with Corbin Police and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to request for manpower to conduct the search.

Kentucky State Police released the cause of death following the autopsy Friday.

“No foul play is suspected,” KSP officials stated.