Child on electric motor bike struck by car











Williamsburg police are investigating a traffic crash that occurred Friday evening where a child was hit by a car.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Moses Circle and Cemetery Road.

A preliminary investigation showed that a seven-year-old male was driving an electric motor bike when he was struck by a male driving a 2016 Chevy Cruz, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Whitley County EMS transport the child to Baptist Health Corbin with injuries to the leg and head.

The Williamsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by Williamsburg Police Department Officer Steven Hill with the assistance of Lt. Brandon White, Detective David Rowe and Officer Greg Rhoades.