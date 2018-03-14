Child calls 911 to report fight between grandparents













A Rockholds couple is facing assault charges after one of their granddaughters called 911 early Saturday morning to report that they were fighting, and police later seized a knife and a piece of wood with nails exposed that had the words, “Pain/may cause death” written on it.

The incident happened about 4 a.m. at the Ky. 779 residence of Teresa A. Bunch and Scott Powers, according to a release by Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell’s office.

The pre-teen girl called 911 and reported that her grandparents were fighting, according to arrest citations.

Deputy Brian Hensley and Williamsburg Police Officer Mike Taylor responded to the scene.

When Hensley arrived, he heard yelling and screaming, and upon entering the home, he found Bunch and Powers both bleeding, according to the release and arrest citations.

Powers ran upstairs when Hensley arrived and Bunch was covered in blood from a cut to the head, according to an arrest citation.

Bunch denied fighting but the youngest granddaughter told police that Bunch punched Powers first, and then both of them started hitting each other, according to an arrest citation.

The girl told police that Bunch grabbed a knife and cut Powers, while Powers grabbed a club and hit Bunch in the head, a citation stated.

The girl also told police that she was woken up from the couch by the two adults fighting, and she advised that both were drinking alcohol, according to an arrest citation.

The club and knife both had blood on them when police seized them, according to an arrest citation.

Social workers with the Kentucky Department of Protection and Permanency were contacted to care for the pre-teen granddaughter and her teenage sister.

Hensley charged both Powers, 55, and Bunch 51, with fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and released on $2,500 surety or signature bonds about noon on Sunday.