Child airlifted to UK after being struck by train













A 12-year-old suffered multiple injuries when he was struck by a train in southern Laurel County Friday night.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the scene off of Robinson Creek Road at approximately 8:35 p.m..

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the juvenile was struck by a southbound train, though the circumstances remain under investigation.

The victim was treated at the scene and then airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Lily firefighters, London Laurel County Rescue Squad and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County responded to the scene.