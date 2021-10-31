Chief Deputy Tim Baker announces plans to run for sheriff











Whitley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Tim Baker is the latest candidate to toss his hat in the ring in the 2022 sheriff’s race.

“I have worked there a long time. I take a lot of pride in the office. I feel like I can help it move forward and do better,” Baker noted.

Incumbent Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley has announced that he does not plan to seek re-election next year.

Baker, 46, is a lifelong Whitley County resident and a Whitley County High School alumnus.

He worked at Firestone Industrial Products in Williamsburg before pursuing a career in law enforcement in 2008 as a patrolman at the Corbin Police Department.

Baker worked three years at the Corbin Police Department including working as a K-9 officer before going to work at the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department in 2011 where he started as a road deputy.

In October 2011, he was made a drug detective for the department.

In January 2013, he was promoted to sergeant, and in May 2014 he was promoted to Lieutenant.

In April 2016, he was promoted to Chief Deputy under then Sheriff Colan Harrell and has remained in that position for the past three years under Sheriff Todd Shelley.

“As Chief Deputy I have had a large role in all of the administrative duties of the Sheriff’s Department from compliance and certification for the deputies and court security officers to budgets, bookkeeping and financials. When needed I have filled in and worked every position in the office to ensure the office fulfilled its obligation to the public,” Baker wrote on Facebook. The sheriff’s department handles in excess of $10 million dollars of tax payers money each year and is a very unique business in the way the money must be handled, documented and disbursed, Baker noted.

“If elected Sheriff I will start back a drug program and start working toward making drug buys and round ups again. I will continue to treat everyone the way I would like for my family to be treated and expect the same from anyone employed by me,” Baker wrote.