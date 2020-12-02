Chevy Chase arena appearance postponed to 2021











When it comes to the “An Evening With Chevy Chase” event, which was planned at The Arena in Corbin on Wednesday evening, there is some good news and some bad news.

The bad news is that the event won’t take place this week. The good news is that it is being rescheduled for 2021.

“Chevy Chase on Dec. 2 has been postponed due to newly announced state mandates. Keep your tickets for the new 2021 date to be determined, or get a refund at the point of sale,” The Arena posted on its website Monday.

“An Evening With Chevy Chase” will feature a showing of one of Chase’s most popular movies, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” followed by a question and answer session that Chase will do live and in-person with the audience.

“All is not lost. It is just a postponement,” said Corbin Arena Director Kristina Balla.

Balla admits that she was disappointed by the news. She noted that if the decision was left strictly up to her, the event would still be held, but it isn’t and it is a group effort consisting of several parties. Given Chase’s age, Balla added that she can understand the decision, given the COVID-19 situation.

Ticket holders have two options. They can keep their tickets for next year’s event along with the same exact seating that they had for this year, or they can request a refund.

“If they keep their tickets they will be in the exact same seat. I know a lot of people, who had gotten front row seats that really wanted to keep their tickets that we have talked to today,” Balla said Monday afternoon. “They are welcome to do that. Then they will just transfer to the new show like our other postponements have. They don’t have to do anything. They will just automatically transfer over.”

Ticket holders can also request a refund, which would be done at the point of sale. In other words, if you bought your tickets at The Arena’s box office, then you can go there for a refund. If you bought your tickets off Ticket Master, then you would go to Ticket Master for a refund. Balla added that there will be a button added to the event on The Arena’s website in a few days that people can press to seek a refund from Ticket Master. It is a process to set that up, which will take a few days to get in place.

Balla noted that not everyone was disappointed by the news about the Chevy Chase event being postponed. She received a call from a family of six Monday, who had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, and weren’t going to be able to make it to this week’s show due to their diagnosis. Balla said that they were actually glad the show got postponed until next year because otherwise they wouldn’t have been able to see the show. Balla noted that the show was announced several months ago with the hopes COVID-19 would be behind us already, which hasn’t been the case.