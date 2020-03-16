









Chester Ray Walker, age 79, of West Highway 204, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab Center in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on September 7, 1940 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Jim and Minnie (Petrey) Walker. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four sisters, Dora Canada, Lexie Ross, Exie Lanham and Rosetta Cheek and a brother, Clarence Walker.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Gail Walker and Sondra Kay Walker; and a brother, Elmer Walker of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, March 17, at Coley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.