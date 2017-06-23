By Staff

Corey Chesnut has joined Forcht Bank as Market President for Barbourville and Corbin.

His primary role will be to partner with local businesses and non-profits in the community to assist them in growing their businesses and the local economy.

“Corey is an incredibly enthusiastic and knowledgeable young man,” said Tucker Ballinger, President & CEO of Forcht Bank, “and most importantly, he has roots in the Barbourville and Corbin communities and understands what needs to happen to ensure that the bank and the communities we serve continue to grow and flourish.”

Mr. Chesnut is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and the Southeastern School of Banking and is currently working towards his Master of Business Administration from Union College. He is on the board of the Barbourville Urban Renewal Development Agency, Knox County Chamber of Commerce, and the Appalachian Regional Hospital Community Board.

Corey is originally from Barbourville, where he currently resides with his wife, Meghann, and his daughter, Laurel Kate.

Forcht Bank (forchtbank.com), operates 26 banking centers in Fayette, Jefferson, Boone, Grant, Madison, Taylor, Pulaski, Laurel, Whitley, Knox, McCreary and Green County. Forcht Bank has over $1 billion in assets, placing it among the largest privately-owned banks based in Kentucky.