











Cheryl Jaynes Gatewood, 69, of London, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at St. Joseph London.

Born May 7, 1949, in Woodbine, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Helen Paul Jaynes.

A retired registered nurse, she was a gifted Gospel singer who enjoyed traveling to different churches to sing and attend services. Also fun loving, she especially enjoyed dancing the jitterbug with her great grandson who affectionately called her GeeGee.

A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she leaves behind her son, Robert Leland Medlin; daughter, Andrea Medlin Tyree; daughter, Gina Medlin Kwratkouski and husband Tim; son, Richard Alan Drane and wife Kelli; four grandchildren: Bradley McCrystal, Brett Storms, Alexandrea Kwratkouski, and Gabriel Kwratkouski; two great grandchildren: Maddie McCrystal and Paxton Rush; brother, Doug Jaynes; sister, Mildred Jaynes Chadwell and husband Bill; and special cousin, Ellen Towe; several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 2, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Johnson and Bro. Greg Medlin officiating.

Burial followed in Resthaven Cemetery in Corbin.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.