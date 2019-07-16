









Charlynne B. Rogers, 85, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin.

A native of Corbin, she was a daughter of the late Curtis Brasel and Oranell Sullivan Brasel.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Henry Rogers; a sister, Carolyn Enright; and a step grandson, Marc Dudley.

Before retirement, Charlynne had been an office assistant at the Corbin Middle School. She enjoyed sewing and looked forward to meeting with her Thursday ‘lunch bunch.’

She is survived by three children: Grady Rogers, Greg Rogers (Marie), and Teresa Robinson (Stacey); five grandchildren: Cassie Brundage (Linzell), Molli McDaniel (Jason), Katie Robinson, Graham Rogers, and Hunter Robinson; four great grandchildren; a sister, Connie McHargue; several other family members including special cousin Arlene Lynch and special niece Debbie Bellamy.

Visitation will be 6 – 9 p.m. Wednesday at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the West Corbin Baptist Church where she was a lifelong member.

Her funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church with Rev. Albert Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to West Corbin Baptist Church student ministry, 200 Walden St., Corbin, KY.

Interment will follow at McFarland Cemetery in West Corbin.

Messages may be sent to the Rogers family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.