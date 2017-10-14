Posted On October 14, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Charlotte Lynn (Lawson) Thomas, 54, of South Highway 25-W, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, October 9, 2017 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on September 21, 1963 in Corbin.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnny and Lucille Smith.

Charlotte was a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Thomas of Williamsburg; three sons, Mark Thomas (Tabitha) of Williamsburg, Gary Thomas (Melissa) of Ft. Campbell, and Ben Thomas (Ashley) of Williamsburg; one daughter, Kim Moses (Joe) of Williamsburg; ten grandchildren, Raeleigh Thomas, Greyson Thomas, Kaliopi Thomas, Renesmae Thomas, Xander Thomas, Skyler Thomas, Lexie Thomas, Breanna Moses, Zach Moses and Conner Moses; her parents, Bobby R. and Lona Lawson of Ft. Wayne, IN; one brother, Greg Lawson (Sherri) of Garrett, IN; mother-in-law, Nadine Thomas of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephew, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, October 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lloyd Taylor and Rev. Roger Prewitt officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.