









Mrs. Charlotte Lee Lindsay, age 72, of Powell, Tennessee and formerly of Jellico, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born November 10, 1947 in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Charlotte was preceded in death by his father, James Welsey Strawn; mother, Dovie Ruth Tackett Strawn; sister, Brenda Kay Strawn; and brother, John Thurman Strawn.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Stephen “Butch” Lindsay; son, Joey Lindsay and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Tristen and wife Lynzey, Bayley, Kameran and Jackson; brother, James Ray Strawn; sister, Sara Ellen Strawn; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, June 14, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Clem and Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

Burial was held on Monday, June 15, in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Highway) Knoxville, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.