











Charlotte Faye Mahan King, 81, of Jellico, TN passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, TN surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 19, 1937 to the late William (Willy) Mahan and Eva Mae (Longsworth) Mahan in Clairfield, TN.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William “Cotton” Mahan, Don Mahan and Billy Mahan.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Ivey, and husband, Bert, of Jellico, TN, Gail Angel, and husband, Larry, of Jellico, TN, Shelia Weaver, and husband, Gary, of Jellico, TN, Evelyn Wallace, of Somerset, and Bonnie Lue King, of Jellico, TN; eight grandchildren, Kendra Ivey, Malana Bowlin, Mike King, Carla King (Bobby Bowlin), Adam King, Chris King, all of Jellico, TN, Miranda Wallace, of Somerset, KY, and Joseph Weaver, of Jellico, TN; six great-grandchildren; half-brother, Kay Marlow, of Maryville, TN; extended children, Shelia Hatfield, Rhonda Burwell, Misty Muse, Linda Nelson and Lisa Brewer and a host of other relatives, friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, October 18, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Angel and Rev. Rick Bailey officiating.

Burial services immediately followed at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County, TN.

Her grandsons and sons-in-law served as pallbearers.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.