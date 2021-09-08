









Charles Woodrow Sowder, age 74, of Williamsburg, KY and Jellico, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on October 14, 1946 to the late Ed Sowder and Charlotte (Hackler) Sowder in Jellico.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday morning, October 16, at 11:30 am in the Jellico Cemetery.

Celebration of life services will follow on Saturday, October 16, at 1:00 pm. at the Good Hope United Baptist Church with Pastor James Hackler and Rev. Jimmy Albertini officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.