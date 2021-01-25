









Charles William “Bill” Nighbert passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 21, 2021.

Bill was the beloved husband of Susan for thirty-four years and father to Brad (Monica), Renee (Chris), and Benton as well as brother to Dr. Ed Nighbert (Sharon) and Kenneth Nighbert (Anne). He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Lucille Kitchens.

Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williamsburg. He had various jobs in city and county government before being elected Mayor of Williamsburg. During that time, he served as President of the Kentucky League of Cities. He was appointed by Governor Ernie Fletcher as the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Local Government and Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet. But more than his selfless community service, Bill will be remembered for his love of his friends and family.

He was the beloved Papaw to Eli, Lorelai, Lainey, Case, Clay, Mallory, Cecelia, Leo and Donavan.

He was the president of the Optimists Club, coached little league football, baseball, and basketball, chaired the booster club and volunteered for countless other community activities. As his time on earth slipped away, friends from the halls of Congress to the valleys of the mountains called to pay their respects as there was never anyone who Bill wouldn’t help. Anyone who knew Bill knows that he was someone who could talk with crowds and keep his virtue and walked with Kings—but never lost the common touch. He will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Bill at Immanuel Baptist Church, Tates Creek Campus on Thursday, January 28 at 5:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church where Bill was a faithful member and volunteer (https://ibclex.com/give) www.clarklegacycenter.com

Clark Legacy Center in charge of arrangements.