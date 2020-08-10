Charles Tye appointed as new agency manager of Whitley County Farm Bureau in Williamsburg











Charles Tye has been appointed as the new agency manager with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Insurance at the Whitley County Farm Bureau – Williamsburg office. Tye’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, Vice President of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.

Previously, Tye served as an agent in the Knox County Farm Bureau office for the past two decades.

In his new position, Tye will be calling on the residents of Whitley County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will also manage the daily operations of the staff at the Whitley County Farm Bureau – Williamsburg office located at 593 S Highway 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769, and can be reached by phone at (606) 549-1530.

Tye joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth’s 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.

The insurance services are affiliated with Whitley County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities.

To learn more about the Whitley County – Williamsburg office of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com/whitley/williamsburg/.