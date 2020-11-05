









Charles Troy House, 89, of Connersville, Indiana passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. His wife, Nancy Hammons House, survives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial with military honors will be provided by Fayette County Veterans Council in Dale Cemetery in Connersville. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, Connersville in charge of arrangements. Obituary information courtesy of Laurel Funeral Home.