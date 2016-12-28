By Teresa Brooks

Charles Rickett, entered heaven on December 16, 2016 at the age of 72, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Chuck was born and raised in the beautiful hills of Gatliff, the first born son of the late Albert and Etta Rickett.

He graduated from Poplar Creek High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force. He then went to work at General Electric in Cincinnati. He was a member of the IBEW; after that, he started his own business as a commercial and residential electrical contractor. His company name was ABCON Electric. He was a very successful business man for 40+ years.

He was also actively involved in his community in Colerain Township, OH and was a long time member of the American Legion Post 550 in New Richmond, OH.

He was a member of the Liberty Homes German Association in Hamilton, OH. He was a man of God and he will be dearly missed by his family as well as his many friends. He was our loss and Heaven’s gain.

He was preceded in death by siblings Edna, Imogene, and Virginia.

He was a loving husband to Nancy Rickett; cherished father to Charles D. (Victoria Rogers) Rickett, Beverly (Shawn) Jones, Kimberly (Eric) Buetel, and Richard (April) Rickett; adored brother to June (Herb deceased) Wendt, Mary (Charles) Roberts, and Bob (Sue) Rickett; treasured grandfather of 10.

Funeral service was held Thursday, December 22, at the Gwen Mooney Funeral Home.

Interment followed at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Gwen Mooney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.