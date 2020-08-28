









Mr. Charles Richard Fultz, age 58, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born December 27, 1961 in Pine Knot, Kentucky.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Christeen Nelson Fultz; parents, Leon and Susie Fultz; siblings, Cora, Butch, Buddy Ray, Tommy, Robert, Debra and Harm

He is survived by children, Jonas L. Fultz and Laura B. Parker; grandchildren, Isiah Moore, Havyn Fultz, Brianna Fultz, Simon Cox, Kayla Parker, Colby Cox, Saige Fultz, Atom Parker, and Karman Fultz; siblings, Jay, Wanda, Brenda, and Kelly Sue; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 26, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Head officiating. Burial followed in the Perkins Cemetery (Hoot Owl Hollow).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.