











Charles Ray Ramsey, 90, from Louisville, and formerly of Corbin, KY passed away January 4, 2019.

He was born August 26, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Philpot Ramsey; parents, Ova and Cecil Ramsey, brother, Harold Ramsey; sisters, Jean Sutton, Blanche Rogers, Joanne Schnelle, and Wanda Alsip.

He is survived by his sisters, Alma Givens, Shirley Henderson (Earl), Glenda Eaton (James), and many nieces and nephews, family and friends to morn his death.

Funeral services were held Janaury 10 at the Laurel Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Josh Canada, Danny Henderson, Lynn Eaton, Donnie Sutton, Dallas Crook, Kristofer Meek, Daniel Henderson and John Wilson.

Military honors were presented by the DAV.Interment was in the Resthaven Cemetery in Corbin.

Laurel Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.