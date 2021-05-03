









Charles Ray McFarland Sr., age 76, of Mason, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at UC Health in West Chester Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Ely McFarland.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 6, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in the McFarland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM on Thursday, May 6th at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com