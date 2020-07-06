









Charles Patrick Bryant, age 45, of Hattie Lambdin Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 18, 1975 in Campbell County, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Louise Bryant; father, Thomas Maiden; brother-in-law, Waymon Lambdin; and cousin, Travis Beams.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger (Lambdin) Bryant of Williamsburg; son, Charles Bryant (Gabrielle Curtner) of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Ava Grace Bryant of Williamsburg; mother, Thelma Ruth Brown of Williamsburg; sister, Sharmane Bryant of Williamsburg; brother, Donnie “Satch” Bryant (Meretta) of Williamsburg; father-in-law, RD Lambdin of Williamsburg; sisters and brothers-in-law, Catrina Hicks (Mike) of Newcomb, TN and Mary Powers (Kenny) of Corbin; a host of aunts, uncles and many other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Friday, July 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Stanfill Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

