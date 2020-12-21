









Charles Milton Mars, age 67, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born on December 10, 1953 in Oak Ridge, TN. He was the son of the late David Samuel and Betty Jean Mars.

Charles graduated from Williamsburg Independent School, attended Cumberland College, worked for 10 years in management at Heck’s in Williamsburg, and retired as a tech in the Sterile Processing Department at Baptist Regional Medical Center in Corbin, KY.

Charles spent the majority of his adult life caring for his mother. He will always be remembered as a kind and giving man who was loved by all who knew him. Many family and friends affectionately called him Charlie or Uncle Charlie.

Charles is survived by his sister, Debbie Rains (Tom); brother, Steve Mars (Alica), and brother, Eric Mars (Cindy). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Jessica Rains Sulfridge, Alecia Rains, Cara Rains Lennon, Thomas Rains, Rachael Rains, Daniel Rains, Baylee Rains, Scott Mars, Cameron Hodge, Tyler Mars, Stephanie Mars Miller, and Alex Mars. His aunt, Wilma Linkous (Fred) and many cousins and friends will also mourn his passing.

After much consideration, the family has decided that the funeral will be private with immediate family members in attendance only. Ande Myers, pastor of First Baptist Church, will lead the service. The burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lafollette, TN.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to First Baptist Church, 230 S 5th St, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

