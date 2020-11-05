









Charles “Mike” Michael McDaniel, 64, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He is survived by his wife, Vickie McDaniel.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, November 5, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial was in the Black Cemetery at Gray, KY. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.