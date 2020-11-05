Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Charles “Mike” Michael McDaniel

Posted On 05 Nov 2020
Charles “Mike” Michael McDaniel, 64, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He is survived by his wife, Vickie McDaniel.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, November 5, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial was in the Black Cemetery at Gray, KY. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com  Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

