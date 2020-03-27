









Charles Lewis Lawson, age 80, of Rose Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 01, 1940, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Rev. H. D. Lawson and Ona (Rains) Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. H.D. Lawson and Ona (Rains) Lawson; infant brother; and sisters, Mae Hatfield, Geraldine Siler, and Charity Siler. He was a member of Clearfork Baptist Church and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie (Jones) Lawson of Williamsburg; children, Steve Lawson, Cindi Daniels (Jimmy), and Marty Lawson (Shirley), all of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Jeremy Daniels (Brittany), Jerica Daniels, Zachary Lawson, and Abby Lawson; six great-grandchildren, Jaylee, Raelan, Averie, Blakley, Lainey, and Ellie Mae; sister, Linda Bell Monhollen (Jeff) of Michigan); five brothers, Jerry Paul Lawson (Joyce) of Williamsburg, Calvin Lawson (Margie) of Williamsburg, John Lawson (Sis) of Ohio, Robert Lawson (Darlene) of Ohio, and Dan Lawson (Pam) of Ohio; brother-in-law, Tebow Siler of Williamsburg, J. E. Jones (JoAnne) of Williamsburg, and Clayton Jones (Judy) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He will be laid to rest in the Jones Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Lawson family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.