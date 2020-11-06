









Charles John Pires, Jr., age 87, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born September 01, 1933 in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Martin Pires, and sister, Virgina Abbott.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Wilkens Pires; sons, Pastor Kevin Pires and wife Karen, and Randall Lee Pires; grandchildren, Randy Pires Jr., Charity Johns, Shellie McLennan and Kala Downs; great-grandchildren, Adeline McLennan, Robert James MeLennan, Landon Downs, Chance Downs, Connor Johns, and Jade Pires; sister: Ruth Byron and David; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 07, at the Jellico Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.