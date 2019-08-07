









Charles Homer Marples, 72, of Jellico, TN passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born August 28, 1946 in Jellico, TN.

Charles was a life-long member of the Jellico Rescue Squad, and was the captain for many years.

Charles worked in towing for fifty plus years. He owned and operated Charles Towing for forty-seven years.

Charles was preceded in death by his grandmother: Lucy Marples; mother, Minnie Marples; sister, Connie Adkins.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Douglas Marples; sons, Charlie Marples, Jr., Jack Marples; daughters, Ramona Inman and husband Gary, Laura Collins and husband Casey; grandchildren, December Leigh Perkins, Elizabeth Iris Powers and husband Michael, Baylee Rebeckah Ivey, Sarah Eve Collins; great grandchildren, Elise Iris Powers, Myles Lee Powers, Everleigh Rose Powers; brother, Danny Loudin; like a brother, Robert Cheel; special cousin, Pearl Moses; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held August 1 at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Albertini and Rescue Squad Chaplain Marty Bowlin officiating.

Burial was held Friday, August 2, in the Hackler Cemetery (Indian Mountain Road).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.