









Charles Edward Jones, age 68, of Cindy Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 5, 1951, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Calvin and Thelma (Peace) Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Melissa (Partin) Jones of Williamsburg; four children, Calvin Jones, Casey Jones, Penny Jones and Daniel Rice of Williamsburg; one grandchild, Buck McGregor of Williamsburg; three great-grandchildren, Trinity McGregor, Trevor McGregor and Chloe McGregor; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation was held on Friday, February 28, at Croley Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Peace Cemetery on Harps Creek with Rev. Wilbur Huddleston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Croley Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.