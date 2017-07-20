By Teresa Brooks

Charles Edward “Eddie” Morrison, Jr., 74, of Corbin passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

A native of Middlesboro, he was a son of Charles Edward Morrison, Sr. and the late Dora Edith “Dee” Morrison. A brother, Gerald Lorrell Morrison also predeceased him.

Eddie was a retired telephone technician with AT&T. He had been a Mason, Shriner, and Scottish Rite member, and was of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

In addition to his father, Eddie is survived by his wife, Mary Woodward Morrison; three children, Charles Edward Morrison, III and wife Janet, Keith Lorrell Morrison and wife Leesa, and Jennifer Dale Morrison Woods; six grandchildren, Christopher Lorrell Morrison, Ryan Keith Morrison, Jessica Perez, Jacob Kelly, Rachel Kelly, and Rebecca L. Woods; brothers, Bobby Morrison and Todd Morrison; special friends, Keith and Stacie Miles.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Green Hills Memorial Gardens at Middlesboro with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton and Astor Simpson officiating.

There will be no visitation in Corbin.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Childrens Hospital.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.