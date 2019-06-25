









Charles Edgar “Eddie” Johnson Jr. 75, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence in Wooldridge, Tennessee.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edgar Johnson Sr. and Evelyn Williams Johnson; sister, Joyce Hale; brothers, Tommy and Bill Johnson.

He is survived by his wife Freda Johnson; daughters, Anita Banks of Seymour, IN; Regina Walker and husband Tommy of LaBelle, FL; sisters, Betty Hale and Carolyn Johnson; grandchildren, Jessica, Justin and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Jaylynn and Jaci; three stepsons; seven step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, June 18, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Francis Dople Jr. officiating.

Burial followed in the Hicks Cemetery at Newcomb, TN.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was honored to serve the family.