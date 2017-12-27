











Charles E. Hurt, 83, of Hwy 204, Williamsburg, departed this life on Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Baptist Health in Lexington.

He was born on February 11, 2017 in Nocatee, FL to the late Earl Hurt.

He is survived by his wife Norma Kaye Hurt of Williamsburg; son, Colbey Bunch of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Shannon Bunch, Hayden Bunch, and Haylee Bunch; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

All services were private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.