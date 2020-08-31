









Charles Dee Garland, age 30, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Gray.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 2, from 12-2pm at New Vision Church in Gray, where his funeral service will be held at 2pm with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating.

Due to COVID restrictions, those attending are asked socially distance and to wear a face covering.

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where donations are being accepted to help the family with funeral expenses. To donate, please select the red “Donate Now” icon.