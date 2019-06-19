









Charles “Curly’ Dennis Selvy, January 8, 1948 to June 13, 2019.

Curly passed away peacefully at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY with his family by his side.

He is survived by his son, Charles Dennis Selvy Jr. (Chuck) and daughter, Meghan Suzanne Selvy (Greg Powers); three beautiful granddaughters, Ali Kay Selvy, Thea Zanne Powers and Aiyla Dell Powers; three brothers, Frank (Barbara), David, and Marvin (Patti) and sister Sarah Selvy, and his nieces Beverly Jasper (Myrvin Grigsby), Sherry Hoskins, Jamie Selvy, Valerie Miros, Kim Martin, Cynna Plantz, Chaddie Doerr, Shelly Anderson, and Dallas Selvy; nephews, Mike Selvy, Jeff Martin, and Mervo Grigsby. He is also survived by several other nephews, nieces and cousins and by his special friends James Higgins, Jack Pigg, Ronita Cobb Dunn, and his cousin, Mickey Wilson.

Curly was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Selvy, his mother, Iva Selvy, his father, James Robert Selvy, his sister Stella Phillips, and his brothers Howard, James (Bade), Curt, Edd, and Don and his special cousin Doug Wilson.

Curly attended Corbin High School where he is a member of the Corbin High School Hall of Fame. He was an All-State, all-Kentucky All-Star and High School All American Basketball player. He attended Western University where he was OVC Freshman of the Year before transferring to Furman University to play basketball for his brother, Frank Selvy. He graduated with Academic Honors from Furman. He spent most of his working career in the heavy equipment and construction business.

Curly’s affectionate smile and his love for his brothers, sisters and family will always be felt and missed. Even though he traveled extensively and played many large arenas he never forgot that he was a Corbin Redhound first. He also had a deep appreciation for the opportunities Corbin provided. We are grieving but not for Curly, because we know he is out of pain and with his loving mother. We are grieving for our loss and know we will miss his smile, laugh, and his texting Corbin’s play by play football and basketball games to his brother. Curly lived his life never judging others and always showing love and respect for his family and friends. He will be missed and never forgotten. Good bye Charles we love and will miss you.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, June 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Rest Haven in Corbin. Merv Grigsby, Bill Hoover, Vee Rader, Phil Russell, Mervo Grigsby and Jack Messer served as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were the 1965 and 1966 CHS Basketball teams.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

