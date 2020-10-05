









Charles Clinton Vermillion, age 67, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born June 14, 1953 in Jellico, Tennessee. He was a long time member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Jellico.

Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Garland Eugene Vermillion and niece, Jade Richardson.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Vermillion and husband Chris Harris; mother, Barbara Mattie Vermillion; sisters, Jeannie Richardson and Mike Moore and Sharon Owens and Gary; nephews and Niece, Chad Clear (Sarah), Dustin Richardson, and Summer Zucchini (Bobby); as well as a host of great-nieces, -nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Tuesday, October 6, at the First Baptist Church (Jellico)

Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the church with Dr. Bob Dunston officiating.

Military Honors will be performed by the Jellico Honor Guard (American Legion Post #154).

The Masonic Service will be conducted by the Jellico Lodge 527 F&AM.

Burial will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, October 7, in the Vermillion Family Cemetery (Black Oak) Williamsburg.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.