









Charles Clayton Vanover, age 80, of East Highway 904, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born on December 25, 1940 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late John Calvin and Ollie Mae (Rains) Vanover. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Joyce (Perrine) Vanover and a brother, Kenneth Vanover. Charles was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by five children, Timmie C. Vanover (Sissy), Anna Mae Vanover, Joyce Cress (Marvin), Cheryl Partin (Scott) and Timothy G. Vanover (Christina), all of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Brittany Halcomb, Heather Partin, Mark Partin, Danielle Cress, Travis Vanover, Jessica Faber and Michael Sampson; several great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Vanover (Nancy) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, January 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Curt Vanover officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Carr Cemetery at Yaden.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.